Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Mathurin (ankle) will play Monday against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Mathurin participated in the team's morning shootaround and has been cleared to return following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. It's unclear how many minutes he'll play in his first game since March 9, but his presence will likely mean fewer minutes for Jordan Nwora. Before his injury, Mathurin had scored in double figures in eight of his previous 10 appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks in 28.3 minutes during that stretch.