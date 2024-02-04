Mathurin (toe) will play Sunday versus Charlotte.

Mathurin will suit up for a second consecutive game following a two-game absence due to a toe sprain. He logged a full 37-minute workload in Friday's loss to Sacramento, putting him on track for no restrictions Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring/back) is a game-time decision, which is a swing factor for the upside of Indiana's offense holistically.