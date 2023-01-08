Mathurin (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Mathurin was initially questionable due to left shoulder soreness, but the rookie will ultimately be available for Sunday's matchup. The Arizona product has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.0 minutes across 40 appearances (two starts).