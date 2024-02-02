Mathurin (toe) is available for Friday's game against Sacramento, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Mathurin will return to action following a two-game absence due to a toe injury. He's come off the bench in his last six appearances, averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.
