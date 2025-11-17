Mathurin (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Mathurin will shed his questionable tag and return from an 11-game absence due to a sprained right toe. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old swingman operate under a minutes restriction Monday, and his return will likely mean less playing time for Ben Sheppard and Taelon Peter. In two regular-season appearances, Mathurin has averaged 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in 36.5 minutes per contest.