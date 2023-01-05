Mathurin closed with 19 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 129-126 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Mathurin recorded just three points over the first three quarters before racking up 12 in the fourth on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, while also knocking down all four of his free-throw attempts. The Pacers guard added another four points in overtime to give him 19 on the night, which was second on the team. Mathurin has scored 15 or more points in six straight contests and has shot 10 free throws in each of his last three.