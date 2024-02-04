Mathurin isn't starting Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Mathurin has been cleared to suit up for a second consecutive game Sunday, but he'll retreat to the bench after joining the starting lineup for Friday's loss to Sacramento. Over 33 bench appearances this year, he's averaged 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.
