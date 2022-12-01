Mathurin closed with 22 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to the Kings.

Mathurin tied for the team lead in scoring in the loss, finishing with 20-plus points for fifth time in his past six games. The rookie didn't shoot well from the field, but he knocked down 10 of 11 free-throws after failing to get to the line in each of his previous two contests. Mathurin didn't contribute much in the way of complementary stats Wednesday, though he did extend his streak of games with at least one steal to five.