Mathurin logged 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 103-83 loss to the Hornets.

Mathurin got promoted to the starting lineup four games ago following his 30-point performance in the win over the Celtics on Oct. 30, and he's been outstanding while handling more responsibility on offense. Mathurin is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field as a starter, and he's expected to remain in that role until Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is ready to return.