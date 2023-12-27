Mathurin logged 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 victory over the Rockets.

Mathurin didn't shoot well in the contest, but his performance was nonetheless a step in the right direction after he averaged 4.0 points on 26.7 percent shooting (including an 0-for-6 mark from deep) over his previous two games. It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year pro, especially of late -- he's scored 30-plus points twice in his past nine games but also has three performances of six or fewer points during that span. His inconsistency and minimal peripheral stats make him a shaky target in standard fantasy leagues, and he currently ranks outside the top 200 players in nine-category leagues on the campaign.