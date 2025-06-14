Mathurin supplied eight points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Mathurin couldn't repeat his heroics from Game 3, stringing together arguably the worst 60 seconds of his career as the Pacers squandered what could have been a series-defining lead. Mathurin committed two dead-ball fouls, while also going 1-of-4 from the line down the stretch. Aaron Nesmith fouled out in the dying stages and Rick Carlisle opted to go with Mathurin as opposed to T.J. McConnell who was seemingly having more of a positive impact on the game. With the series now level at 2-2, Indiana will look to wrestle back control when the two teams meet again Monday.