Mathurin didn't practice Tuesday due to a right elbow injury, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Mathurin reportedly suffered the injury during the first half of Monday's loss to the Bulls, but he still scored nine second-half points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT). Given the injury is to his shooting elbow, the Pacers will presumably proceed with caution. Coach Rick Carlisle said Mathurin will, at best, be listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup in Boston. If Mathurin is sidelined, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard would be candidates for increased roles.