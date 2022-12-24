Mathurin notched six points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Friday's 111-108 victory over Miami.

Mathurin drew just the second start of his career Friday with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) out, but he could not take advantage of the opportunity, finishing with a season-low six points on only six shots over a season-low 20 minutes. Mathurin figures to slot back into a bench role when Nesmith returns and is still worth rostering in some fantasy formats. However, the hope is his recent downward trend can be chalked up to tough matchups with the Celtics and Heat.