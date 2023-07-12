The Pacers announced Wednesday that Mathurin will sit out the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League for rest purposes.

Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Isaiah Jackson will all sit out the Pacers' remaining games in Las Vegas while the Indiana coaching staff aims to open up more minutes for lesser-established players who may be competing for a two-way and/or Exhibit 10 deals. Over his two appearances this summer, Mathurin averaged 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes.