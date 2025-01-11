Mathurin finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 108-96 victory over the Warriors.

The double-double was Mathurin's seventh of the season and second in the last four games, while the 25 points represented his highest total since he dropped 28 on the Raptors on Nov. 18. The third-year wing is still prone to quiet nights -- he scored just eight points Wednesday against the Bulls -- but he's scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 contests, averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.6 threes over that stretch.