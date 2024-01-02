Mathurin ended with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT) and 13 rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Bucks.

Mathurin has now registered double-digit points in back-to-back games. His 36 minutes of playing time Monday was hist most since Dec. 11 against the Pistons as he got more opportunities with Bruce Brown (knee) sidelined for the contest. Mathurin could see more playing time in Wednesday's rematch against the Bucks after Andrew Nembhard left Monday's game due to back soreness.