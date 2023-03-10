Mathurin (ankle) is not expected to play Saturday against the Pistons, according to Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com.

Coach Rick Carlisle did not provide much clarity on Mathurin's sprained right ankle, but he is expecting him to miss a couple games. If Mathurin does end up missing time, Andrew Nembhard, Chris Duarte and T.J. McConnell will all be candidates to see more run.