Mathurin is starting Monday's game against the Warriors.
Mathurin will get a chance with the first unit due to the absence of both Tyrese Haliburton (groin) and T.J. McConnell (illness). Mathurin is averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in his last seven contests off the bench.
