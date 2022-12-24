Mathurin will start Friday's game against the Heat.
Mathurin will draw his second NBA start with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) out. In his first career start, the rookie posted 14 points, two rebounds and one assist in 40 minutes during a 112-104 win over the Warriors.
