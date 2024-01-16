Mathurin is starting Monday night against the Jazz, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Mathurin will enter the starting lineup for Aaron Nesmith, who was ruled out with a leg injury. Mathurin's last start dates back to Nov. 19 against the Magic, when he finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes.
