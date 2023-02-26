Mathurin totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over Orlando.

Mathurin scored double-digits for the sixth straight game, continuing what has been an impressive rookie season. Although his scoring output has been consistent, a lack of supporting stats continues to be an issue when it comes to overall fantasy appeal. Despite scoring upwards of 17 points per game, he sits well outside the top 200 in nine-category formats. He remains a viable 12-team asset but is heavily geared toward managers needing points only.