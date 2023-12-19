Mathurin finished Monday's 151-127 loss to the Clippers with 34 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

On a night with very little to cheer about for Pacers fans, Mathurin stood out with a season-high 34 points. Despite moving to the bench, he has been scoring the ball relatively well of late, tallying double-digits in four of the past five games. He has been inside the top 100 over the past two weeks, averaging 17.7 points per game, adding 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers. If he was dropped, it might be worthwhile grabbing him if you require a points boost.