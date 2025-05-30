Mathurin finished with 23 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and nine rebounds over 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-94 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mathurin tallied at least 20 points for the second straight game, albeit in a losing effort. Prior to his two most recent performances, Mathurin had been struggling to have any sort of tangible impact, tabling a total of just 15 points in the previous five games. The Pacers still lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday in Indiana.