Mathurin amassed 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to the Hornets.

Mathurin (ankle) did not show any rust after missing the last four games. The rookie got his seventh start of the season and was efficient from the floor. Prior to Monday, Mathurin was shooting 43.1 percent when he took at least 10 shots in a game. The Pacers are running low on bodies with Tyrese Halliburton (knee) and Chris Duarte (ankle) missing Monday. Mathurin could be in line for bigger offensive nights for the depleted Indiana roster.