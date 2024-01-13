Mathurin finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound and three assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 126-108 win over the Hawks.

Mathurin continues to thrive on a bench role and delivered an efficient performance Friday, putting up double digits for the 10th game in a row while also missing just three shots from the field. During that 10-game stretch, Mathurin is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. He doesn't do much outside of scoring, but that's enough to make him relevant in fantasy, especially considering his bench role.