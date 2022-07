Mathurin finished Tuesday's Summer League win over the Pistons with 20 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 19 minutes.

Mathurin has looked great through three Summer League contests, scoring 20-plus in two of them. His efficiency was excellent Tuesday, and he also managed three steals with zero turnovers. The two-way effort is very encouraging from the No. 6 overall pick in last month's draft.