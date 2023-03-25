Mathurin (rest) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Hawks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
There was a chance the rookie would rest his ankle during the second game of the back-to-back set, but he'll likely see the floor. Mathurin's coming off a terrible performance in Friday's loss to the Celtics, where he posted just two points, two assists and one rebound in 25 minutes.
