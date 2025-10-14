Mathurin amassed 31 points (11-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 124-108 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Mathurin torched the nets and posted a game-high 31 points, 27 of which came in the first half. The 23-year-old swingman also led all players in three-pointers made. The Arizona product is expected to operate as one of the club's top offensive options with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) sidelined for the entire season. Mathurin started 49 of his 72 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, during which he averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per contest.