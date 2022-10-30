Mathurin posted 32 points (8-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 win over the Nets.

Indiana's 2022 first-round pick made waves in Saturday's win, connecting on six of nine three-point attempts alongside a season-high 32 points. The Arizona product is currently coming off the bench, but if he continues to play like this, a spot in the starting five may need to be created.