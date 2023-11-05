Mathurin provided eight points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 loss to the Hornets.

Mathurin's inefficiency on nights when he fails to earn free throws is a troubling trend. He's shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc through Indiana's first six games, but he's drawing shooting fouls on 15.8 percent of his possessions. His foul-drawing frequency ranks fourth among all wings and second among all combo guards in the league this season, making Mathurin a sneaky bounce-back candidate.