Mathurin delivered 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes Sunday, as the Pacers fell 127-122 in overtime to Memphis.

Mathurin's scoring in limited minutes is symbolic of his uber-aggressive offensive mentality. Mathurin averaged 5.8 free-throw attempts per game last season, which is an elite mark for a rookie. After shooting 32.3 percent from deep in 2022-23, Mathurin was solid Sunday. Commanding respect as a floor spacer opens up his downhill attacking, making it a pivotal trend to monitor this season.