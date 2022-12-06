Mathurin racked up 14 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 40 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over the Warriors.

The rookie has served as an efficient sixth man in Indiana's offense, and he finally got his opportunity to join the starting five amid the Pacers' numerous absences. While this move is probably only temporary, Mathurin still has considerable fantasy value off the bench, averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 rebounds through 24 games.