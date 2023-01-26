Mathurin recorded 26 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 loss to the Magic.

Mathurin had a solid first half with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with four assists before going just 3-of-11 over the final two quarters as the Pacers fell to the Magic. The shooting guard also sank 10 of his 12 free-throw attempts to finish with a game-high 26 points, while his four assists were actually the most he's recorded in a contest since Nov. 7. Mathurin has now scored at least 20 points in three straight, shooting 44.2 percent from the field over that stretch.