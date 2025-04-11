Mathurin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Magic, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Mathurin will enter the starting lineup Friday due to all five of Indiana's typical starters being ruled out. Mathurin has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.0 minutes across his previous 10 starting appearances.
