Mathurin accumulated 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 126-104 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tyrese Haliburton had a rough performance Friday, but Mathurin stepped up on offense and was one of the Pacers' best players throughout the game. His intensity certainly gave the Pacers a huge boost every time he was on the floor, but his fantasy upside will remain limited as long as he remains in a bench role.