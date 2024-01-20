Mathurin (ankle) will play in Friday's game against Portland, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Mathurin will play through his second straight questionable tag Friday after tweaking his right ankle Monday versus the Jazz. Aaron Nesmith (shins) is returning to action Friday and Pascal Siakam is making his debut, so there will likely be less touches and minutes available for Mathurin.
