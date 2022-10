Mathurin (toe) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against Charlotte.

Mathurin appeared in three Summer League games before a toe injury forced him to the sidelines for the remainder of the contests. While the rookie won't start Wednesday's preseason opener, he should still see plenty of opportunities as a reserve after averaging 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game during Summer League.