Mathurin (thumb) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Mathurin, who has missed the past 11 games for Indiana, was able to clear his questionable tag ahead of this contest. It's not immediately clear if he will have any restrictions, but he'll come off the bench, as the Pacers are rolling with Andrew Nembhard, Johnny Furphy, Jarace Walker, Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam for a second straight game.