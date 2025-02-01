Mathurin (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Mathurin has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Indiana's previous contest with an illness. Mathurin should reclaim his starting spot from Aaron Nesmith against Atlanta.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable with illness•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Full-go at practice•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Leading scorer in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Back after one-game suspension•