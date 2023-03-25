Mathurin (rest) is cleared to play in Saturday's clash at Atlanta.
After a poor two-point outing against the Celtics on Friday, there was a chance the rookie would rest his sore ankle. However, Mathurin will give it a go Saturday in hopes to bounce back.
