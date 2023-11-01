Mathurin (elbow) will play Wednesday against the Celtics, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) both suffered injuries during Monday's loss to the Bulls and were initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game. While Mathurin has been cleared, Haliburton has been ruled out, so the former may see an uptick in usage with Indiana down its No. 1 offensive weapon.