Mathurin (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Kings, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Starreports.

With Mathurin upgraded to available, he keeps his streak alive with zero missed games this campaign. He will have a lot on his plate offensively with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Pascal Siakam (trade pending) and Aaron Nesmith (shins) all sitting this game out.