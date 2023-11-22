Mathurin isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Mathurin will be replaced by Buddy Hield in the starting lineup Tuesday. This is a surprising move, as Mathurin is averaging 15.8 minutes, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.2 minutes across his last five appearances. The second-year forward could still receive a similar amount of playing time as normal despite coming off the bench.