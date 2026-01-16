Head coach Rick Carlisle said he believes that Mathurin (thumb) will be able to return at some point during their upcoming five-game road trip, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

According to Tony East of Forbes.com, Mathurin was able to get through a workout with Carlisle Thursday, and he plans to go through another workout Friday afternoon. The Pacers' upcoming road trip runs from Jan. 17-26, but Indiana will likely want Mathurin to get through a full practice before he's cleared to return, so it seems unlikely he'll play Saturday in Detroit. He's getting close, though.