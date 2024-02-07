Mathurin (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Warriors.
Mathurin is in danger of missing his second straight game Thursday due to a stomach ailment. If Mathurin is ultimately ruled out, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield and Ben Sheppard should continue to receive increased playing time.
