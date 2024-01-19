Mathurin (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Portland.

Mathurin tweaked his right ankle against the Jazz on Monday and was considered questionable for Thursday's matchup versus Sacramento. However, he suited up for that contest and played 37 minutes, posting 25 points, four assists, two blocks and a steal during a five-point win. The Pacers may give him the second night of a back-to-back off after a heavy workload, but there was no reported setback, suggesting the ankle issue is minor.