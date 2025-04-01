Mathurin (calf) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Mathurin is in danger of missing a third straight game for the Pacers due to soreness in his left calf. Ben Sheppard may see more time on the floor Wednesday against Charlotte.
