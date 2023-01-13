Mathurin will start Friday's game versus the Hawks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Mathurin gets the call to join the starting five with Aaron Nesmith (illness), Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and Myles Turner (back) all sidelined Friday. Mathurin didn't post particularly eye-popping numbers in his previous two starts as a rookie, averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over 30.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Cleared for action•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable Sunday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Leads team in scoring•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Comes off bench for 19 points•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Leading scorer off bench•