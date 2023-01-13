Mathurin will start Friday's game versus the Hawks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Mathurin gets the call to join the starting five with Aaron Nesmith (illness), Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and Myles Turner (back) all sidelined Friday. Mathurin didn't post particularly eye-popping numbers in his previous two starts as a rookie, averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over 30.0 minutes per game.