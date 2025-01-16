Mathurin has been suspended for one game for making contact with and verbally abusing an official, the NBA announced Wednesday. He'll serve his suspension Thursday against Detroit.

Mathurin was ejected from Tuesday's game after receiving a pair of technical fouls, one for hanging on the rim and a second for arguing and making contact with an official. Mathurin will serve the suspension Thursday, but he's expected to be back in action for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers. While he's suspended, Jarace Walker and Johnny Furphy should see more minutes.