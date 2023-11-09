Mathurin had 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 win over the Jazz.

The 22 points and four three-pointers were a season high for Mathurin, while the second-year guard fell one board shy of his first double-double of 2023-24. After a strong rookie campaign, the 21-year-old has had a little trouble getting going to kick off his sophomore season with the Pacers, scoring 10 points or less in four of eight games, but Wednesday's big performance could be a sign he's heating up.